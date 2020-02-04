Culture

MEME POLICE: Twitter announces crackdown on memes

Twitter has announced its latest effort: cracking down on “manipulated photos or videos that can cause people harm.” The platform will be tackling memes.
Twitter has announced its latest effort: cracking down on “manipulated photos or videos that can cause people harm.” The platform will be tackling memes.
Ian Miles Cheong Montreal, QC
2 mins read

As images and videos depicting President Trump and his political rivals in Congress come under increasing scrutiny by the likes of BuzzFeed and CNN, Twitter has announced its latest effort: cracking down on “manipulated photos or videos that can cause people harm.” In other words, the platform will be tackling political memes it determines to be harmful.

Do memes poking fun at Joe Biden’s bleeding eyes, his confused demeanour, and concerning predilection towards non-consensual touching constitute as harm—particularly if they only affect his reputation as a serious Democratic candidate for President? Perhaps so. To limit this so-called “harm,” Twitter revealed today that it is introducing a new rule and a label to address and “give people more context” around tweets the platform determines requires a closer look.

According to Twitter, which released a video on the matter, altered videos will be labelled as “manipulated media.” Users are encouraged to tap the label, which will be present beneath an edited video or image, “to view info from reputable sources.” One can assume that Fox News, the Daily Caller and other conservative and independent outlets will not be given the privilege of being “reputable,” which is code for the progressive media. As an example, the platform shows how users will be given an “inside look” at how the video has been altered with details on the nature of the edits.

It brings to mind CNN’s investigation into a meme produced by a Reddit user that depicted CNN as Vince McMahon being beaten down by President Trump in a wrestling match. The video, which was shared by the President himself, prompted the cable news organization to dig into the user’s private identity—and even threatened to expose him unless he apologized for producing the meme. As the New York Times reported, “CNN declined to name the user, but said, somewhat mysteriously, that it ‘reserves the right’ to publish his identity in the future if he continued to create offensive content.”

The video was very much in line with the content regularly produced by pro-Trump Twitter users like Carpe Donktum, who BuzzFeed News referred to as “Trump’s favourite meme maker.” For no other discernible reason than to silence him, the news organization doxed the meme maker for his efforts—to no avail. He continues to produce viral videos and has since launched Meme World, a conglomerate of political meme producers.

On a less meme-related note, a video uploaded by Paul Joseph Watson that depicted CNN’s Jim Acosta during his sensationalized physical altercation (if you want to call it that) with a White House staffer became the subject of national conversation after it was shared by the White House’s Sarah Sanders. Members of the press accused Watson of altering the video, speeding it up and adding several frames, per the Wall Street Journal. Given that the video itself was ripped from a livestream and re-encoded for Twitter, it remains to be determined if any of the supposed alterations were deliberate. Whatever the case, it was blown out of proportion.

Twitter claims that this new feature is part of an effort to make the platform “a safer place for conversations.” Well, given their Pravda-like approach to the issue, Twitter will most certainly be less safe for memes and those who make them.

Culture
Opinion
Technology
Culture Wars
Memes
Political Correctness
Twitter
Related Posts Recommendation
Marvel goes full social justice with Snowflake and Safespace characters

Marvel goes full social justice with Snowflake and Safespace characters

Marvel is completely dripping with soy. The woke comic book publisher is now doubling down with its foray into social justice.

Real-life happens online, especially during a pandemic

Real-life happens online, especially during a pandemic

We guard ourselves in person only to reveal our true selves online. When the virus passes we will be that much more connected to our interface.

WATCH: Vanessa Hudgens makes irresponsible coronavirus comments on Instagram to 18.4 million followers

WATCH: Vanessa Hudgens makes irresponsible coronavirus comments on Instagram to 18.4 million followers

Vanessa Hudgens, a millennial influencer, took to Instagram to share some insensitive comments about the coronavirus pandemic that has killed 8,000 people throughout the world and infected tens of thousands.

Nursing homes need internet access, coronavirus shows

Nursing homes need internet access, coronavirus shows

The measures meant to save elderly make them feel more isolated. Care facilities need to facilitate internet access for residents.

BREAKING: Jessica Yaniv pleads guilty to weapons charge

BREAKING: Jessica Yaniv pleads guilty to weapons charge

Jessica Yaniv pleaded guilty to a prohibited weapons charge and was ordered to undergo a psychiatric evaluation prior to a July sentencing date.

Twitter slams ACLU lawyer for soliciting DMs from minors

Twitter slams ACLU lawyer for soliciting DMs from minors

An ACLU lawyer is under fire for appearing to soliciting underage transgender people to message him privately.

WATCH: Young Americans party during Spring Break despite coronavirus outbreak

WATCH: Young Americans party during Spring Break despite coronavirus outbreak

Spring break revelers in Florida are partying like there’s no tomorrow on Clearwater Beach. This despite mounting fears surrounding the coronavirus pandemic.

BREAKING: Idris Elba tests positive for coronavirus

BREAKING: Idris Elba tests positive for coronavirus

Idris Elba, the star of The Dark Tower, Luther, and Pacific Rim announced on Twitter that he has tested positive for the Chinese coronavirus.

Canadian grocery store introduces brilliant policy to protect seniors during coronovirus pandemic

Canadian grocery store introduces brilliant policy to protect seniors during coronovirus pandemic

The special early morning "Golden Shopping Hour" reserved for seniors and the vulnerable could save lives. Let's hope that all major retailers adopt it.

WATCH: 'Ok Boomer' girl proclaims that it's time to 'eat the rich'

WATCH: 'Ok Boomer' girl proclaims that it's time to 'eat the rich'

Countries are using all the resources they have to battle a pandemic. But sure, let's take down those with the resources we need.

Weinstein's criminal accountability doesn't mean men have no empathy

Weinstein's criminal accountability doesn't mean men have no empathy

The impulse to hold up Weinstein as an example of all men's lack of empathy is as misguided as misogyny.

Reading The Plague to curb hysteria

Reading The Plague to curb hysteria

The Plague addresses the fear and resilience of the human condition. It let's us know that whatever happens, we will get through this.

Explosive lawsuit by former white supremacist causes tension in Canada's Jewish community

Explosive lawsuit by former white supremacist causes tension in Canada's Jewish community

Elisa Hategan is accusing Elizabeth Moore, a former fellow white supremacist, of “wrongful appropriation of personality” in an explosive new lawsuit.

Disgraced singer Dahvie Vanity is back after child rape allegations

Disgraced singer Dahvie Vanity is back after child rape allegations

Dahvie Vanity, lead singer of the band Blood on the Dance Floor, is trying to make a comeback after revelations that he raped a child.

Players stepping up to support the community during coronavirus

Players stepping up to support the community during coronavirus

Sports figures are in a great position to support the community and help mitigate some of the worst of the damage. Players are stepping up.

Most Read Culture

1.

WATCH: Vanessa Hudgens makes irresponsible coronavirus comments on Instagram to 18.4 million followers

Vanessa Hudgens, a millennial influencer, took to Instagram to share some insensitive comments about the coronavirus pandemic that has killed 8,000 people throughout the world and infected tens of thousands.

WATCH: Vanessa Hudgens makes irresponsible coronavirus comments on Instagram to 18.4 million followers
2.

WATCH: 'Ok Boomer' girl proclaims that it's time to 'eat the rich'

Countries are using all the resources they have to battle a pandemic. But sure, let's take down those with the resources we need.

WATCH: 'Ok Boomer' girl proclaims that it's time to 'eat the rich'
3.

Disgraced singer Dahvie Vanity is back after child rape allegations

Dahvie Vanity, lead singer of the band Blood on the Dance Floor, is trying to make a comeback after revelations that he raped a child.

Disgraced singer Dahvie Vanity is back after child rape allegations
4.

Teen detransitioners are telling their stories on YouTube

Many young adults are turning to vlogging their detransition experiences and stories on YouTube.

Teen detransitioners are telling their stories on YouTube
5.

Marvel goes full social justice with Snowflake and Safespace characters

Marvel is completely dripping with soy. The woke comic book publisher is now doubling down with its foray into social justice.

Marvel goes full social justice with Snowflake and Safespace characters
6.

Twitter slams ACLU lawyer for soliciting DMs from minors

An ACLU lawyer is under fire for appearing to soliciting underage transgender people to message him privately.

Twitter slams ACLU lawyer for soliciting DMs from minors
7.

NYT’s Mara Gay plays victim card after sucking at math

Mara Gay has emerged, relatively unscathed from her embarrassing viral moment to explain to all of us in a new New York Times op-ed that everyone made fun of for her failure at math because they were … you guessed it: racist!

NYT’s Mara Gay plays victim card after sucking at math
8.

EXCLUSIVE: Father loses daughter after ex-wife transitions, claims to be the real father, then dies

An Ontario father has been desperately trying to reach his daughter to let her know he’s alive. The daughter believes her now-dead mother was her father.

EXCLUSIVE: Father loses daughter after ex-wife transitions, claims to be the real father, then dies