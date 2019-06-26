International News

Meng’s lawyers make case against U.S. extradition to Canadian public

Meng Wanzhou’s lawyers opened a PR front in their client’s defence by sharing contents of a letter they wrote Attorney General David Lametti, urging him to halt extradition proceedings against the Huawei executive.
Meng Wanzhou’s lawyers opened a PR front in their client’s defence by sharing contents of a letter they wrote Attorney General David Lametti, urging him to halt extradition proceedings against the Huawei executive.
Jason Unrau Montreal, QC
3 mins read

Meng Wanzhou’s lawyers opened a PR front in their client’s defence by sharing contents of a letter they wrote Attorney General David Lametti, urging him to halt extradition proceedings against the Huawei executive.

In a three-page statement released Monday, attorneys Richard Peck, David Martin, Scott Fenton and Eric Gottardi say charges facing Meng, related to Huawei’s alleged violation of United States’ sanctions against Iran, should not apply to her in Canada.

“Over our history, the Canadian government has stood up for Canadian values, including the rule of law, even in circumstances where this has meant a departure from American foreign policy,” reads the statement, which references Canada’s 2002 decision not to join the second Gulf War.

“Ending the extradition proceedings against Ms. Meng now is entirely consistent with Canada’s commitment to the rule of law, our international treaties and Canada’s independent foreign policy.”

The lawyers also suggest that letting their client go would be in “Canada’s national interests”, an iteration of former Prime Minister Jean Chrétien’s widely reported remarks that such a move would restore ever-deteriorating relations with the communist regime.

The current diplomatic impasse between China and Canada began after RCMP officers arrested Meng on December 1, 2018 while she was transiting through Vancouver International Airport.

Huawei’s chief financial officer remains under house arrest in Vancouver. If extradited, she would face U.S. charges of fraud, wire fraud and conspiracy to commit these offences related to alleged dealings of Huawei subsidiary Skycom Tech Co., which conducted business in Iran.

In apparent retaliation for Meng’s arrest, China detained Canadians Michael Kovrig and Michael Spavor and have since accused the pair of espionage. By March, relations with China further deteriorated after it suspended Canadian canola imports which threaten to strand $2.7 billion, or 40 percent of annual production.

Just last month, China ratcheted up pressure by suspending import permits for a pair of major Québec pork producers.

Shortly after Chrétien’s suggestion became headline news, Foreign Affairs Minister Chrystia Freeland dismissed it outright during a solo trip to Washington D.C.

“It would be a very dangerous precedent indeed for Canada to alter its behaviour when it comes to honouring an extradition treaty in response to external pressure,” she told reporters on June 13.

A week later Freeland was back in Washington D.C., this time with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, where at the close of the two-day visit he told reporters of  “an extended conversation (with Trump) on the situation that  … two Canadians are facing by arbitrary detention.”

Trudeau also said that he respected extradition law between Canada and the United States.

At the Oval Office earlier that day, Trump pledged to lobby China on the detention of Spavor and Kovrig during bilateral talks during the G20 in Osaka, Japan scheduled for June 28-29th.

“I would (speak to the Chinese), at Justin’s request. I would absolutely,” said Trump.

Canada finds itself caught between two economic giants engaged in a trade war, one in which Trump has previously suggested that Meng is a bargaining chip; that he would intervene in her extradition to get a deal.

Adding to complexities insofar as Canada is concerned was Trump’s decision to walk away from the 2015 Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action, better known as the Iran nuclear deal, and reimpose sanctions on the Islamic regime.

Canada cut official ties with Iran in 2012. But following culmination of plan to halt the regime’s uranium enrichment program led by then-U.S. President Barack Obama, less than a year later then-Minister of Foreign Affairs Stéphane Dion lifted most Canadian sanctions against the regime, apart from military hardware.

With G20 just days away, ex-ambassador John McCallum reappeared in a CBC interview from China published late Tuesday afternoon.

Fired by Trudeau at the end of January for giving unsolicited legal opinions to Meng’s defence team via Toronto’s Chinese media, McCallum has since altered his take on the situation.

“I certainly hope that (Trump) can help…the best thing that Trump could do would be to say that he is no longer seeking to extradite Meng Wanzhou,” McCallum told CBC from Beijing where he is consulting for a Canadian law firm.

“Now, I doubt that he will say that. He could ask (Chinese President) Xi to release our hostages. I don’t know what Mr. Trump is going to do. He’s a difficult person to predict.”

International News
Related Posts Recommendation
Bill Gates held an event that predicted the coronavirus pandemic

Bill Gates held an event that predicted the coronavirus pandemic

In October, John Hopkins University and the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation held an event examining the “fictional” emergence of a global pandemic.

A UK woman and her elderly mum both contracted coronavirus and are on the mend

A UK woman and her elderly mum both contracted coronavirus and are on the mend

Nadine’s mother had “survived polio, rheumatic fever, major heart surgery and a world war,” and was not in the best of health. Both women are recovering.

Toilet paper now a claw-machine prize at arcade due to coronavirus

Toilet paper now a claw-machine prize at arcade due to coronavirus

A UK arcade changed their typical winnings from the ordinary stuffed animals to more coveted prizes, like toilet paper and hand sanitizer.

Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro has coronavirus: report

Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro has coronavirus: report

It was revealed Friday by local media that Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro has tested positive for COVID-19.

China is not to be trusted when it comes to coronavirus

China is not to be trusted when it comes to coronavirus

Many skeptics and whistleblowers have come forward to challenge the official narrative of China regarding the coronavirus.

Top Brazilian official tests positive for coronavirus after event at Mar-a-Lago

Top Brazilian official tests positive for coronavirus after event at Mar-a-Lago

Fabio Wajingarten, the communcations director for President Jair Bolsonaro has tested postive for coronavirus, just days after meeting with President Trump.

WATCH: Gangs of monkeys fight in streets during coronavirus food shortage

WATCH: Gangs of monkeys fight in streets during coronavirus food shortage

A recent video is circulating showing hundreds of starved monkeys fighting in the streets of Lopburi, Thailand, over a single banana.

CORONAVIRUS: Man wears elaborate disc to ensure social distancing

CORONAVIRUS: Man wears elaborate disc to ensure social distancing

One Italian man has been walking the streets of Rome inside a custom made disc in an attempt to promote social distancing amid the outbreak of COVID-19.

BREAKING: President Trump suspends travel from Europe, announces coronavirus aid package

BREAKING: President Trump suspends travel from Europe, announces coronavirus aid package

The President addressed the American people Wednesday night from The White House and announced that the US would be banning travel to the US from Europe for the next 30 days, starting next Friday.

BREAKING: Chelsea Manning attempts suicide in jail

BREAKING: Chelsea Manning attempts suicide in jail

Chelsea Manning, the former military intelligence officer who leaked a series of diplomatic wires to WikiLeaks, attempted suicide in prison on Wednesday

WATCH: Joe Rogan consults with doctor about coronavirus pandemic

WATCH: Joe Rogan consults with doctor about coronavirus pandemic

Dr. Michael Osterholm, a public health scientist and expert in the field of biosecurity and infectious diseases, says things are about to get much worse.

Billions of locusts swarm East Africa

Billions of locusts swarm East Africa

Governments in East Africa and South Asia are trying to get a handle on the pestilent plague of swarming locusts that cloud the air and devour crops

Liberal-appointed ambassador to China: Chairman Mao did 'great things'

Liberal-appointed ambassador to China: Chairman Mao did 'great things'

Former Canadian ambassador to China Howard Balloch had high praise for China's late Chairman Mao Zedong, saying that he and his administration achieved "great things."

WATCH: Israel tightens quarantines due to coronavirus

WATCH: Israel tightens quarantines due to coronavirus

Israel issued a 14 day quarantine for all of those who arrive to the country and closed some border crossings. Canada has issued travel advisories.

WATCH: Mexico City feminists accidentally firebomb THEMSELVES in pro-abortion protest

WATCH: Mexico City feminists accidentally firebomb THEMSELVES in pro-abortion protest

A viral video shows a protestor tossing a Molotov cocktail at the president's residency — an attempt which swiftly backfired.

Most Read International News

1.

WATCH: Mexico City feminists accidentally firebomb THEMSELVES in pro-abortion protest

A viral video shows a protestor tossing a Molotov cocktail at the president's residency — an attempt which swiftly backfired.

WATCH: Mexico City feminists accidentally firebomb THEMSELVES in pro-abortion protest
2.

BREAKING: Chelsea Manning attempts suicide in jail

Chelsea Manning, the former military intelligence officer who leaked a series of diplomatic wires to WikiLeaks, attempted suicide in prison on Wednesday

BREAKING: Chelsea Manning attempts suicide in jail
3.

WATCH: Joe Rogan consults with doctor about coronavirus pandemic

Dr. Michael Osterholm, a public health scientist and expert in the field of biosecurity and infectious diseases, says things are about to get much worse.

WATCH: Joe Rogan consults with doctor about coronavirus pandemic
4.

WATCH: Gangs of monkeys fight in streets during coronavirus food shortage

A recent video is circulating showing hundreds of starved monkeys fighting in the streets of Lopburi, Thailand, over a single banana.

WATCH: Gangs of monkeys fight in streets during coronavirus food shortage
5.

WATCH: Chinese woman eats bat in midst of coronavirus outbreak

A video of a Chinese woman eating a bat in its entirety at a high-end restaurant has gone viral after it is believed they are the source of the coronavirus.

WATCH: Chinese woman eats bat in midst of coronavirus outbreak
6.

Bill Gates held an event that predicted the coronavirus pandemic

In October, John Hopkins University and the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation held an event examining the “fictional” emergence of a global pandemic.

Bill Gates held an event that predicted the coronavirus pandemic
7.

WATCH: Israel tightens quarantines due to coronavirus

Israel issued a 14 day quarantine for all of those who arrive to the country and closed some border crossings. Canada has issued travel advisories.

WATCH: Israel tightens quarantines due to coronavirus
8.

Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro has coronavirus: report

It was revealed Friday by local media that Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro has tested positive for COVID-19.

Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro has coronavirus: report