Michelle Rempel considering Conservative leadership bid, cites Western alienation

Conservative MP Michelle Rempel has not ruled out running in the Conservative leadership race. Rempel cited Western alienation and underrepresentation as her main reasons for running, according to CTV News.

Speaking to reporters, Rempel stated that “There are a lot of people in my province and Western Canada writ-large that feel very alienated and are questioning even if we had a change of government if there’s a place for our part of the country in the federation long-term.”

Rempel, who represents the riding of Calgary Nose Hill, is a respected figure amongst the Conservative membership. She has a vocal presence on social media and could capture the Conservative base who have now become disenfranchised by Poilievre’s departure from the leadership competition.

On the topic of Western alienation, Rempel was passionate: “we are right on the verge of having a serious Western separatist party, it’s viable, it’s right there … I don’t think that’s being precipitated out of our leadership race.”

The VoteWexit.com spokesman, who runs a colossal Facebook page of over 250,000 users, has announced his intention to have candidates in four provinces in the next federal election.

Rempel has served in numerous cabinet and shadow cabinet position since being first elected into parliament in the 2011 election.