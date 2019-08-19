Culture

UPDATED: Minds IRL free speech event will take place despite smear tactics and threats of violence

Emerging social media platform Minds has received threats of violence in advance of its upcoming conference. “It will happen no matter what,” Tim Pool says.
Emerging social media platform Minds has received threats of violence in advance of its upcoming conference. “It will happen no matter what,” Tim Pool says.
Libby Emmons and Barrett Wilson Montreal, QC
5 mins read

UPDATE: The Broadway Theatre in Pitman, NJ has cancelled Minds IRL. The event, however, will take place at an undisclosed location in the Pitman / Philadelphia area.

Minds CEO Bill Ottman provided The Post Millennial with a statement: “We are currently in the process of modifying contracts and the event will still take place next Saturday 8/31 as scheduled in the Pitman, New Jersey area. We will have an update for ticket holders in the next couple of days with a permanent venue.”

Emerging social media platform Minds has received threats of violence in advance of its upcoming event in Pitman, NJ. Minds IRL is billed as an event about “ending racism, violence, and authoritarianism.” The one-day conference will feature speakers including Tim Pool, Blaire White, Andy Ngo, Carl Benjamin, Lauren Chen, and Meghan Murphy to name a few.

Minds is a new social media platform that endeavours to pick up the threads of free speech, open mindedness, and thoughtful discourse, where Twitter and Facebook have failed. With account suspensions, shadowbanning, and algorithm manipulation, the social media giants have misled users. New social media platforms like Minds are springing into that void, and they’re not content to simply commune in a virtual space. That’s why Minds is hosting this conference.

Ngo in particular has been the subject of several hit pieces lately that allege that his motivations in covering Antifa protests and tactics are less than pure. He has had many defenders, and has not backed down from his commitment to covering this off-shoot of authoritarianism on the left, nor their alt-right counterparts.

In addition to phone calls and messages, threats came in the form of a hacked Twitter account for the Pitman Theatre, the chosen venue for the Minds IRL conference. This message was released.

The account is now protected.

Another tweeter with the handle @BreadAndRoses suggested that Minds was going to fight racism by taking the diverse group of people assembling for the event and “locking them in and lighting a fire.”

A Twitter account called @NoHateNJ appears to be at least partially responsible for targeting the Minds conference with the aim of shutting it down.

After the threats, Minds issued a statement that the conference would not be deterred.

Tim Pool, a speaker and co-sponsor of the event, launched a live cast on YouTube to address the threats, and the upcoming conference. This was the most effective way to talk openly about what’s going on, which is the point of this project.

“None of our speakers are more controversial than Ann Coulter,” who spoke in the area last year without incident. “Yet somehow this is coming down on all of us … A couple of journalists put out fake news that we are cancelled. That is not true… The event is not cancelled… We will be in the Pitman / Philadelphia area. It will happen no matter what,” Pool said.

The event has been in the planning stages for months. “In the beginning, when this harassment came in, everything was fine, we expected it,” Pool said, “everything was fine for five plus months.”

Pool and the organizers aren’t sure what drove the sudden threats. “Something happened in the middle of the night and we got an alarming email … We have worked really hard to create an event to end racism, to end violence … how do we get past this point in our political world?”

The Post Millennial reached out to Minds CEO Bill Ottman, who told us that, “There are some who want to shut down free speech and others who want to open the conversation.” Ottman told us that deplatforming is not effective—that it causes a Streisand effect and brings more attention to the issue at hand. “All peer-reviewed studies disagree with the course of action taken by this group. I would be curious to see what data they would use to justify their course of action. We are still in conversations with the theatre. [The theatre’s] Twitter was hacked, which I believe is illegal.”

Giving social media platforms ultimatums, hacking accounts, and threatening real world violence is not an effective way of getting a non-violent message across. If Antifa or Antifa supporters are actually in opposed to fascism, then why do they consistently behave in fascist ways? Banding together as many voices against one voice, with the entire motivation of drowning out opinions you don’t want to hear, is the opposite of anti-fascist.

Minds is hosting a conference to promote dialogue. The organizers posit that “America seems to be a culture divided. Polarized. On edge,” and ask “Want to be part of the solution? Want to take a trip out of the proverbial bubble? Dare we talk honestly to others who may disagree with us?”

These are questions that are not being asked by mainstream social media platforms. Either they have too much to lose, or are simply drunk on their own power, or afraid of their own shadow. The mainstream narrative is that independent journalists and creators radicalize people. A situation like this confirms that the opposite is true.

Mainstream media and big tech radicalize: they create fear and paranoia by pushing divisive identity politics. A handful of hardworking, independent dissidents have organized to engage in conversation. The paranoia that the mainstream continues to inspire has led, once again, to threats of violence. Ideas that provoke barbarity need to be interrogated, not engendered. That’s what an event like this sets out to do. The irony is that those who would seek to destroy this platform would be welcomed with open arms within it.

Culture
Opinion
Andy Ngo
Antifa
Blaire White
Censorship
Culture Wars
Free Speech
Tim Pool
Related Posts Recommendation
Canadian grocery store introduces brilliant policy to protect seniors during coronovirus pandemic

Canadian grocery store introduces brilliant policy to protect seniors during coronovirus pandemic

The special early morning "Golden Shopping Hour" reserved for seniors and the vulnerable could save lives. Let's hope that all major retailers adopt it.

WATCH: 'Ok Boomer' girl proclaims that it's time to 'eat the rich'

WATCH: 'Ok Boomer' girl proclaims that it's time to 'eat the rich'

Countries are using all the resources they have to battle a pandemic. But sure, let's take down those with the resources we need.

Weinstein's criminal accountability doesn't mean men have no empathy

Weinstein's criminal accountability doesn't mean men have no empathy

The impulse to hold up Weinstein as an example of all men's lack of empathy is as misguided as misogyny.

Reading The Plague to curb hysteria

Reading The Plague to curb hysteria

The Plague addresses the fear and resilience of the human condition. It let's us know that whatever happens, we will get through this.

Explosive lawsuit by former white supremacist causes tension in Canada's Jewish community

Explosive lawsuit by former white supremacist causes tension in Canada's Jewish community

Elisa Hategan is accusing Elizabeth Moore, a former fellow white supremacist, of “wrongful appropriation of personality” in an explosive new lawsuit.

Disgraced singer Dahvie Vanity is back after child rape allegations

Disgraced singer Dahvie Vanity is back after child rape allegations

Dahvie Vanity, lead singer of the band Blood on the Dance Floor, is trying to make a comeback after revelations that he raped a child.

Players stepping up to support the community during coronavirus

Players stepping up to support the community during coronavirus

Sports figures are in a great position to support the community and help mitigate some of the worst of the damage. Players are stepping up.

Coronavirus panic buyers should leave some behind for the next guy

Coronavirus panic buyers should leave some behind for the next guy

This is not only a major inconvenience for those who are not losing their grip, but it also makes them question the confidence they had basic social decency.

How to get your life in order while social distancing

How to get your life in order while social distancing

Whatever your situation, here are a few things you probably should have tackled already, and if you haven't, this is a great time to start.

Weirdest pandemic prep panic purchases so far

Weirdest pandemic prep panic purchases so far

In my hurry to get some stuff in the house, I went a little nuts. I’m sure I’m not the only one. Some of you are out there sitting on 200 rolls of toilet paper or something.

Prominent feminist suggests coronavirus is a ‘clap back’ from Mother Nature

Prominent feminist suggests coronavirus is a ‘clap back’ from Mother Nature

Climate change activists like Jamil who are fond of using science to back up claims about the end times are now delving into the world of superstition.

Genderless fairy godmother isn't magic, it's tragic

Genderless fairy godmother isn't magic, it's tragic

A genderless character would by nature disavow many of the Godmother’s traits like her ability to nurture, multitask, create, and surprise—some of which are quite feminine. Why would Hollywood want to tell little girls there’s something wrong with being feminine, or at least, a girl?

Sex work insecurity in the season of coronavirus

Sex work insecurity in the season of coronavirus

The left, focused primarily on reducing stigma of an idea they view as empowering for women, ignores the fact that regardless of the current pandemic, every day a sex worker “clocks in” they risk contracting or spreading a communicable disease that could easily become the next pandemic.

What My 600-lb Life teaches us about relationships

What My 600-lb Life teaches us about relationships

Real life is scarier than any made-up television program, which is why My 600-lb Life is one of my favorite shows.

NYT’s Mara Gay plays victim card after sucking at math

NYT’s Mara Gay plays victim card after sucking at math

Mara Gay has emerged, relatively unscathed from her embarrassing viral moment to explain to all of us in a new New York Times op-ed that everyone made fun of for her failure at math because they were … you guessed it: racist!

Most Read Culture

1.

NYT’s Mara Gay plays victim card after sucking at math

Mara Gay has emerged, relatively unscathed from her embarrassing viral moment to explain to all of us in a new New York Times op-ed that everyone made fun of for her failure at math because they were … you guessed it: racist!

NYT’s Mara Gay plays victim card after sucking at math
2.

EXCLUSIVE: Father loses daughter after ex-wife transitions, claims to be the real father, then dies

An Ontario father has been desperately trying to reach his daughter to let her know he’s alive. The daughter believes her now-dead mother was her father.

EXCLUSIVE: Father loses daughter after ex-wife transitions, claims to be the real father, then dies
3.

WATCH: 'Ok Boomer' girl proclaims that it's time to 'eat the rich'

Countries are using all the resources they have to battle a pandemic. But sure, let's take down those with the resources we need.

WATCH: 'Ok Boomer' girl proclaims that it's time to 'eat the rich'
4.

REVEALED: Antifa has a pedophile problem

Across the globe, it’s been discovered that many organized antifa groups have trouble with pedophilia in their ranks.

REVEALED: Antifa has a pedophile problem
5.

Twitter suspends NY Post writer after he exposes Carlos Maza’s riches and hypocrisy

Reporter suspended from Twitter for sharing public information about Carlos Maza, who advocates for “eating the rich.” Journalists punished for reporting facts.

Twitter suspends NY Post writer after he exposes Carlos Maza’s riches and hypocrisy
6.

Former assistant to Amber Heard alleges abuse

The closest person to Amber Heard has turned against the Aquaman actress, going on record to testify that Heard had mentally and verbally abused her.

Former assistant to Amber Heard alleges abuse
7.

BUSTED: NYT's Maggie Haberman spreads fake news via Twitter ... again

Maggie Haberman, New York Times award winning journalist, has been spreading fake news via Twitter with a post about Daniel Radcliffe having coronavirus.

BUSTED: NYT's Maggie Haberman spreads fake news via Twitter ... again
8.

Disgraced singer Dahvie Vanity is back after child rape allegations

Dahvie Vanity, lead singer of the band Blood on the Dance Floor, is trying to make a comeback after revelations that he raped a child.

Disgraced singer Dahvie Vanity is back after child rape allegations