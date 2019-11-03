MISSING: Ottawa Police request help searching for woman

Ottawa police issued have a release requesting help finding a 56-year-old missing woman.

There is a concern for her safety, according to Police.

MISSING Bonnie Raymond is described as a white female, 5’5”, heavy build, with short white wavy hair with black streaks. Possibly wearing a poncho style sweater over grey long sleeved sweater & blue jeans. There is concern for her safety.If you have info call 613-236-1222×5166 pic.twitter.com/hXcIgMjOq9 — Ottawa Police (@OttawaPolice) November 3, 2019

The missing woman, Bonnie Raymond, is described as 5’5″ with a heavy build and short, white, wavy hair with black streaks.

She could be wearing a poncho-style sweater over a grey, long-sleeved sweater with blue jeans, glasses and sandals.

She does not have any known friends or family in the area.

Please call 613-236-1222 ext. 7300 to speak with someone about the case. Anonymous tips can be provided through Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.