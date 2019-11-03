MISSING: Ottawa Police request help searching for woman

Ottawa police issued have a release requesting help finding a 56-year-old missing woman.
There is a concern for her safety, according to Police.
The missing woman, Bonnie Raymond, is described as 5’5″ with a heavy build and short, white, wavy hair with black streaks.
She could be wearing a poncho-style sweater over a grey, long-sleeved sweater with blue jeans, glasses and sandals.
She does not have any known friends or family in the area.
Please call 613-236-1222 ext. 7300 to speak with someone about the case. Anonymous tips can be provided through Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.