Mississauga shooting suspect wanted for alleged murder and sexual assault of child

A man who is accused of shooting a woman in Mississauga, stealing two vehicles—one of which was a police cruiser, murdering a man in Thunder Bay, and sexually assaulting a child is on the run across Canada, with warrants being granted country-wide.

Michael Cleghorn, 31, escaped from police on Tuesday after he allegedly shot a Mississauga woman at around 2:30 pm on Monday.

Cleghorn ran from the police where he was confronted by officers at a nearby street, to which he got into the police cruiser and began to drive away.

“At which time, the officers tried to subdue him, but they were unsuccessful,” York Regional Police Const. Andy Pattenden told reporters on Tuesday.

The police handout of the suspect, Michael Cleghorn, 31. He’s described as being 6’2, 180 lbs. (1.87m, 81 kg)

Officers say that at that point, officers fired a conducted energy weapon (Taser) at Cleghorn and that gunshots were fired. Police believe the man may have been injured while fleeing.

A witness told CTV News that the suspect and the officer got in a physical altercation, and the officer proceeded to tell the suspect to stop several times before he drew his taser.

“But the guy did not stay down, he got into the cruiser and drove off,” Kevin said.

The witness then said the officer fired several rounds at the fleeing vehicle.

The police cruiser was discovered shortly after, according to police.

What police later realized was that Cleghorn was already wanted on a Canada-wide warrant for second-degree murder charges for the death of a Toronto man in Thunder Bay. Police believe that attack was gang-related.

Cleghorn is wanted for an alleged sexual assault of a child in 2014 and 2015 in Toronto.

Cleghorn is described as being 6’2″ and 180 pounds.

Police advise anyone who sees Cleghorn to stay away, as he may be considered armed and dangerous.