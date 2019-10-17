Molson to release marijuana beverage by year’s end

On this date, exactly one year ago, Justin Trudeau’s legalization of cannabis finally took effect across Canada. To celebrate, Montreal’s own Molson has planned to put their cannabis-infused beverages on shop shelves by the end of the year.

The brewing company, which was founded by John Molson in 1786, promised some time ago to deliver one of Canada’s first drinkable cannabis beverages.

Molson, and their partner HEXO, have confirmed that they have successfully developed six different weed drinks. They are all supposed to be launched in cannabis stores in December.

Molson and their partners have not stated whether the drink will be similar to beer.