Montreal city officials order volunteers to stop flood prevention effort

Volunteers were told to stand down by Montreal city officials as they attempted to prevent further flooding on Ile Bizard in the West Island.

Borough Director Daniel Le Pape approached volunteers on Rue Joly and told them that the city requested that no further flood prevention work be done in the area.

According to an official statement on the flooding it was said that military engineers did not think the project was possible and that the sandbagging efforts were not sufficient to protect homes on the street.

“Volunteers have had a good idea but unfortunately several factors must be taken into consideration and approvals must be given before starting a project. First the engineers of the army came to listen to the project and refused to do it because it is almost impossible to achieve. In addition, drying a street is not a priority because it does not change the houses,” read a statement on Facebook.

Earlier reports have shown that houses were indeed flooding throughout the street.

“On Friday, Clovis Parent evacuated his rented house on Joly Street, where he had moved in just six months ago. Water invaded the small cellar and reached the first floor,” read a report by TVA Nouvelles.

Flooding will continue in several regions along the Ottawa River and parts of Quebec.