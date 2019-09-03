Montreal Gay Village balls up for sale

The colourful pink balls that pepper the skies of Montreal’s Saint Catherine Street will grace the street no more.

The vibrant art which hangs above the main street of Montreal’s LGBTQ neighbourhood will be available for the public to buy.

Potential buyers would receive a box of 54 balls of one colour, and a small kit that would help with installation, including a string. There are six total colours, with a total of three different shades in each order.

The price tag on the art will be $100, according to the Société de Développement Commercial (SDC) and funds will go towards next spring’s art installation. Ten percent of each sale will be donated to three LGBTQ organizations in the community.

The balls will be allowed for public or commercial usage, and buyers will have to pick up the balls themselves at Espace Village.

It’s estimated that over $170,000 pink balls hang above the city streets. Interested buyers can contact the SDC on its website.