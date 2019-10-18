Montreal Immigration and Refugee Board forced to close down due to bed bug infestation

A major bed bug infestation has forced government offices in downtown Montreal to temporarily close down.

The Immigration and Refugee Board (IRB) has come out and said that, due to the infestation, all hearings have been canceled for Thursday.

“If you were scheduled to appear at a hearing, you will be contacted with a new date,” IRB wrote on its website.

According to CTV News, a firm has been hired to clean the effected buildings, but it may take several days before this IRB office can reopen and continue with hearings.

The Guy-Favreau Complex also houses Service Canada and Passport Canada, meaning that many Canadian citizens may be affected by the delay.

This government office is only one of many which has fallen prey to the pesky, ever resistant bed bug. As CTV Reports, only ten days ago, the Gatineau offices of Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada also had to shut down due to the same problem.