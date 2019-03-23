Montreal priest stabbed during mass leaves hospital healthy

Father Claude Grou who was stabbed while delivering mass at Montreal’s Saint-Joseph Oratory has left the hospital after suffering minor injuries.

According to local authorities, a 26-year old man is in custody and awaiting to appear before the court this afternoon.

Grou told the public that he remains in “good health” and has thanked the public for their support after the incident.

During the mass, which was live-streamed, a man was seen approaching Grou at the altar and stabbing him.

Eyewitnesses and security quickly apprehended the man who was then taken into custody.

No further information has been released about the suspect.

