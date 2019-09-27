More Spider-man MCU coming!

Get ready folks, Spider-man won’t suck!

After weeks of tense negotiations, Marvel and Soney come to at least an interim deal. With it, Marvel producer Kevin Feige will return as a power house behind at least one more Spider-Man movie.

For those worried about cross-overs, Peter Parker will also be allowed to appear in a future Marvel Studios film.

“I am thrilled that Spidey’s journey in the MCU will continue, and I and all of us at Marvel Studios are very excited that we get to keep working on it,” Feige said in the release. “Spider-Man is a powerful icon and hero whose story crosses all ages and audiences around the globe. He also happens to be the only hero with the superpower to cross cinematic universes, so as Sony continues to develop their own Spidey-verse you never know what surprises the future might hold.”