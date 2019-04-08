International News

Motion to add handgun ban to Bill C-71 defeated in the senate

Senator Marilou McPhedran put forward an April 8th motion in the senate to introduce a handgun ban to Bill C-71 which was promptly defeated in the senate today.
Senator Marilou McPhedran put forward an April 8th motion in the senate to introduce a handgun ban to Bill C-71 which was promptly defeated in the senate today.
Cosmin Dzsurdzsa Montreal, QC
3 mins read

Senator Marilou McPhedran put forward an April 8th motion in the senate to introduce a handgun ban to Bill C-71 which was promptly defeated.

The motion went before the Senate Committee on National Security and Defence today and was rejected by the committee who voted 6 against and 2 for, while 3 senators had abstained.

Shortly after one of the votes, Senator McPhedran left the committee and was replaced by Senator Bev Busson.

Motion inspired by New Zealand firearm ban

McPhedran, who was named a senator by the Prime Minister in October 2016 has cited the New Zealand government’s recent swift gun legislation instigated by the Christchurch shooting as one of the motivations behind the call.

“Looking at how swiftly the New Zealand government is moving to prohibit the weapons used in the mass killings of Muslims in their places of worship, and looking realistically at the Canadian parliamentary agenda, the Government of Canada has run out of time unless the bill currently before the Senate is used for a new initiative to deal more effectively with the proliferation of handguns in Canada,” said McPhedran.

The Post Millennial contacted the Canadian Coalition for Firearms Rights (CCFR) to discuss the motion and the motivation behind it.

“It is unfortunately very common for anti-gun politicians to use senseless tragedies in other jurisdictions to promote their agendas. Personally, I think politicizing any tragedy is disingenuous,” said CCFR spokesperson Tracey Wilson.

“Senator McPhedran should be aware of the scope of the bill and understand that any amendments introduced after the 2nd reading in the Senate must fall within the scope of the bill itself. She has a history with the Coalition for Gun Control and was appointed by Trudeau, although she sits as an ‘independent’ Senator on the ISG.”

“Her actions today with this motion show a reckless and almost radical attempt to use the Senate to implement a ban on handguns, something that is under threat from the Liberal government at the same time.”

Bill C-71 seeks to further regulate firearm ownership

Currently Bill C-71, which intends on reforming many of Canada’s existing gun legislation by modifying background checks, record-keeping requirements and transportation is undergoing its second reading in the Senate.

Border Security and Organized Crime Reduction Minister Bill Blair has been commissioned to provide a report intended on studying further firearms bans. Initially, Blair promised that the consultation and investigation would be completed before the end of 2018, however a report has yet to be tabled by the minister.

“Canadians expect us to take the time to do it right and I’ve been doing my very best to take that time,” said Minister Blair on April 3rd.

The CCFR pointed to the lack of progress on the consultations as a reason to suspect the handgun ban motion. In her statement, McPhedran stressed the lack of time for the government to rush through a handgun ban into legislation before the 2019 election.

“It is incredible to think [Sen. McPhedran] tried to use her position as a Senator to  jump over the consultations being conducted by Minister Blair, of which we have not yet seen the results of. The fact her colleagues easily  voted against her motion shows how poorly thought out her attempt was.  It is noted she immediately left the committee meeting upon defeat of  her motion,” said Wilson.

Firearm rights advocates claim the fight for gun rights is not over

While firearm advocates rejoiced over the decision to not pass the handgun ban in the Senate, some have warned that the Liberal might implement restrictions as part of their election platform.

“I would expect to see a ban on handguns and “assault rifles” (modern sporting rifles) as part of the Liberal election platform. Minister Blair hinted at this in committee last week,” said Wilson.

“There is also lots of talk about implementing central storage for restricted firearms, a dangerous and naïve idea that would collect tens of thousands of firearms under one roof, the very guns sought after by the criminal element.”

“One thing left out entirely of this debate with the Liberals is real change on working on crime. This government seems to content to further regulate legal, RCMP vetted gun owners, yet is soft on crime and terror. There is a cost to this inaction, as we see in the streets of our cities and towns, and that cost is in human lives. The violence will continue as long as the focus is on sport shooters and duck hunters and away from criminals.”

Toronto doctors rally for handgun ban

On April 3rd, Doctors for Protection from Guns rallied in Toronto during a planned “Day of Action.”

According to the group’s intended goals is a restriction on gun ownership and calls to “recover firearms currently in circulation.”

“Many people may not know that in Canada, the number of firearms owned  in the public domain has been increasing steadily. There’s approximately  one million classified as restricted firearms, and these are not  hunting rifles, these are handguns as well as semi-automatic rifles.  We’re concerned about that,” said Dr. James Byrne, a physician.

International News
Related Posts Recommendation
Bill Gates held an event that predicted the coronavirus pandemic

Bill Gates held an event that predicted the coronavirus pandemic

In October, John Hopkins University and the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation held an event examining the “fictional” emergence of a global pandemic.

A UK woman and her elderly mum both contracted coronavirus and are on the mend

A UK woman and her elderly mum both contracted coronavirus and are on the mend

Nadine’s mother had “survived polio, rheumatic fever, major heart surgery and a world war,” and was not in the best of health. Both women are recovering.

Toilet paper now a claw-machine prize at arcade due to coronavirus

Toilet paper now a claw-machine prize at arcade due to coronavirus

A UK arcade changed their typical winnings from the ordinary stuffed animals to more coveted prizes, like toilet paper and hand sanitizer.

Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro has coronavirus: report

Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro has coronavirus: report

It was revealed Friday by local media that Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro has tested positive for COVID-19.

China is not to be trusted when it comes to coronavirus

China is not to be trusted when it comes to coronavirus

Many skeptics and whistleblowers have come forward to challenge the official narrative of China regarding the coronavirus.

Top Brazilian official tests positive for coronavirus after event at Mar-a-Lago

Top Brazilian official tests positive for coronavirus after event at Mar-a-Lago

Fabio Wajingarten, the communcations director for President Jair Bolsonaro has tested postive for coronavirus, just days after meeting with President Trump.

WATCH: Gangs of monkeys fight in streets during coronavirus food shortage

WATCH: Gangs of monkeys fight in streets during coronavirus food shortage

A recent video is circulating showing hundreds of starved monkeys fighting in the streets of Lopburi, Thailand, over a single banana.

CORONAVIRUS: Man wears elaborate disc to ensure social distancing

CORONAVIRUS: Man wears elaborate disc to ensure social distancing

One Italian man has been walking the streets of Rome inside a custom made disc in an attempt to promote social distancing amid the outbreak of COVID-19.

BREAKING: President Trump suspends travel from Europe, announces coronavirus aid package

BREAKING: President Trump suspends travel from Europe, announces coronavirus aid package

The President addressed the American people Wednesday night from The White House and announced that the US would be banning travel to the US from Europe for the next 30 days, starting next Friday.

BREAKING: Chelsea Manning attempts suicide in jail

BREAKING: Chelsea Manning attempts suicide in jail

Chelsea Manning, the former military intelligence officer who leaked a series of diplomatic wires to WikiLeaks, attempted suicide in prison on Wednesday

WATCH: Joe Rogan consults with doctor about coronavirus pandemic

WATCH: Joe Rogan consults with doctor about coronavirus pandemic

Dr. Michael Osterholm, a public health scientist and expert in the field of biosecurity and infectious diseases, says things are about to get much worse.

Billions of locusts swarm East Africa

Billions of locusts swarm East Africa

Governments in East Africa and South Asia are trying to get a handle on the pestilent plague of swarming locusts that cloud the air and devour crops

Liberal-appointed ambassador to China: Chairman Mao did 'great things'

Liberal-appointed ambassador to China: Chairman Mao did 'great things'

Former Canadian ambassador to China Howard Balloch had high praise for China's late Chairman Mao Zedong, saying that he and his administration achieved "great things."

WATCH: Israel tightens quarantines due to coronavirus

WATCH: Israel tightens quarantines due to coronavirus

Israel issued a 14 day quarantine for all of those who arrive to the country and closed some border crossings. Canada has issued travel advisories.

WATCH: Mexico City feminists accidentally firebomb THEMSELVES in pro-abortion protest

WATCH: Mexico City feminists accidentally firebomb THEMSELVES in pro-abortion protest

A viral video shows a protestor tossing a Molotov cocktail at the president's residency — an attempt which swiftly backfired.

Most Read International News

1.

WATCH: Mexico City feminists accidentally firebomb THEMSELVES in pro-abortion protest

A viral video shows a protestor tossing a Molotov cocktail at the president's residency — an attempt which swiftly backfired.

WATCH: Mexico City feminists accidentally firebomb THEMSELVES in pro-abortion protest
2.

BREAKING: Chelsea Manning attempts suicide in jail

Chelsea Manning, the former military intelligence officer who leaked a series of diplomatic wires to WikiLeaks, attempted suicide in prison on Wednesday

BREAKING: Chelsea Manning attempts suicide in jail
3.

WATCH: Joe Rogan consults with doctor about coronavirus pandemic

Dr. Michael Osterholm, a public health scientist and expert in the field of biosecurity and infectious diseases, says things are about to get much worse.

WATCH: Joe Rogan consults with doctor about coronavirus pandemic
4.

WATCH: Gangs of monkeys fight in streets during coronavirus food shortage

A recent video is circulating showing hundreds of starved monkeys fighting in the streets of Lopburi, Thailand, over a single banana.

WATCH: Gangs of monkeys fight in streets during coronavirus food shortage
5.

WATCH: Chinese woman eats bat in midst of coronavirus outbreak

A video of a Chinese woman eating a bat in its entirety at a high-end restaurant has gone viral after it is believed they are the source of the coronavirus.

WATCH: Chinese woman eats bat in midst of coronavirus outbreak
6.

Bill Gates held an event that predicted the coronavirus pandemic

In October, John Hopkins University and the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation held an event examining the “fictional” emergence of a global pandemic.

Bill Gates held an event that predicted the coronavirus pandemic
7.

WATCH: Israel tightens quarantines due to coronavirus

Israel issued a 14 day quarantine for all of those who arrive to the country and closed some border crossings. Canada has issued travel advisories.

WATCH: Israel tightens quarantines due to coronavirus
8.

Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro has coronavirus: report

It was revealed Friday by local media that Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro has tested positive for COVID-19.

Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro has coronavirus: report