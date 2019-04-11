MUST WATCH: Driver nearly causes crash on highway 13 in Laval after dangerous passing maneuver

Dashcam footage has captured the moment the driver of a blue Ford Focus almost caused a crash on Highway 13.



The footage, uploaded to the Spotted : Dash Cam Québec Facebook page on Wednesday, shows a driver attempt to pass a Mazda 3 by driving on the shoulder of the highway.

T'es ben stressant toé ça route esti !!! 🤬🤬 Posted by Spotted : Dash Cam Québec on Wednesday, April 10, 2019

What’s even crazier, is the Mazda 3 even attempts to block the Ford Focus, but is forced to swerve to avoid a collision. Once in front, the Ford Focus driver appears to hit the breaks, but out of skill or just luck, a collision is avoided yet again.



As CJAD reports, it’s against Highway Safety Code to drive on the shoulder.



Comments on the video have been very critical of the dangerous driving.



“This person doesn’t deserve to drive,” Louis Claude wrote.



“He deserves a solid dangerous driving ticket!” commented Gustav Abrisimov.



One user commented that both drivers are in the wrong.



“The Mazda for lavoir brake-check, trying to block the road rn wanting to push it to the left, and ride in the left lane… The focus clearly driving dangerous, tailgating, brake-check has its turn in front,” Sab Marceau said.



What do you think? Let us know in the comments.