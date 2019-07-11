N.B. RCMP seeking public’s help locating missing St. Stephen woman

Police are asking for the public’s help finding a missing 68-year-old woman who disappeared after going for a walk.

Edith Lorraine Williams was last seen in St. Stephen, N.B. on Prince William Street, walking towards King Street.

New Brunswick Police state that the woman has a medical condition that may cause disorientation.

Williams is reportedly 5’6 (1.67m) and 140 pounds (63 kg).

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to contact the St. Stephen RCMP.