Naomi Osaka dethrones Bianca Andreescu at China Open

On Friday, Naomi Osaka defeated Bianca Andreescu after Andreescu’s 17-match winning streak, which included becoming the first Canadian woman to win the Canada’s Rogers cup in 45 year, and the first Canadian to ever win a Grand Slam, winning the U.S. Open in August.

Osaka, the former world No. 1 in women’s tennis, defeated Andreescu in three-sets, scoring 5-7, 6-3, and 6-4. She is now set to play against Caroline Wozniacki on Saturday in the China Open semifinals.

Both champions came away from the match entirely respectful of the other’s prowess.

“I just told her that she was an amazing player,” Osaka told interviewers.

“[Andreescu] said ‘same’ and that we’ll play again multiple times, which I hope doesn’t happen,” Osaka added jokingly.

Andreescu had initially been ahead in the match, making Osaka nervous, but the latter came out on top after a sustained effort.

“For me, it was really stressful,” Osaka said. “I’m glad it was entertaining for everyone. Playing against her for the first time was really special. I think that it kind of lived up to the hype.”