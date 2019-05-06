NASA: meteors approaching Earth could be major threat

NASA has warned that meteors are on their way, and it’s time for Earth to get serious about mounting a defence, according to a new CTV article.

The article claims that “agencies are already testing out ways to defend against them by using lasers or by ramming spacecraft into them.”

This new information came to light during a conference last week, in which NASA administrator Jim Bridenstine claimed that not paying attention to the threat of meteors could have deadly consequences.

CTV goes on to claim that “models indicate there are around 25,000 of these sized objects whose orbits come in close proximity to Earth, but so far Bridenstine said NASA has only detected 8,000 of them—or less than one third.”

The threat of a meteor hitting the Earth is a terrifying thought, but human civilization cannot afford to put it out of mind.

The fact is that meteors bombard out cosmic neighbourhood all of the time:

During January's lunar eclipse, a meteor hit the moon with the force of a megaton bomb. https://t.co/wl3vHChmmx @NebulousNikki — CBC News (@CBCNews) May 2, 2019

We have the technology and wherewithal to set up a planetary defence system to prevent a catastrophic or apocalyptic meteor hit. We should act now before it’s too late.