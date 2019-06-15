NASA needs billions more to return to the moon

Excited about the idea that humankind could soon find itself back on the moon once again?

You might have to wait a bit longer for that dream to come to fruition as the cost for the trip could come out to a whopping $20-30 billion, according to a NASA administrator. To give you perspective, the annual budget for NASA currently stands at $20 billion a year.

To reach its moon return goal, the American space agency will need around $4-5 billion in new funds each year, and Congress has not approved them yet in full.

While Congress has not provided approval, the current mission stands to be a steal when compared to the previous Apollo trip which cost more than $150 billion in today’s dollars.

Are you excited about the return to the moon? Do the costs make sense?

Join the conversation by commenting below!