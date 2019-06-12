NBA report concedes ref missed potential game-changing call on Raptors’ Marc Gasol

The NBA has a habit of making fan bases angry with their L2M (Last 2 minute) reports in games. Whether its a regular season game, an NBA Playoff game or the NBA Finals, there will be a call missed by the referees and later pointed out in the report, irritating fans on the losing side of the competition. The Raptors and Warriors are now a part of that.

Regardless, it’s something that’s necessary for the transparency of the game and for Game 5 of the NBA Finals, the referees potentially missed a game-changing foul call on the Warriors DeMarcus Cousins that would have given Marc Gasol two free throws with a chance to take the lead.

Here is the foul in question:

Last Two Minute Report says this should have been a foul on DeMarcus Cousins at the rim against Marc Gasol pic.twitter.com/kxnwi7WrfE — Drew Shiller (@DrewShiller) June 11, 2019

Now, this isn’t the only reason the Raptors lost this game. They were down by as much as 13 points in the contest. Kawhi Leonard then led a 4th quarter charge that helped them gain a 6-point lead late in the 4th quarter. The Raptors only scored two points in the last two minutes of the game and the Warriors eventually won, 106-105.

The Raptors, however, still lead the series 3-2 heading to Oakland for the final game at Oracle Arena for the Warriors. Also, this wouldn’t be the first time the Raptors were on the opposing end of a missed call. In game 2, the L2M report indicated that Stephen Curry traveled on the final possession that led to the dagger by Andre Iguodala.

This has some fans getting into their “conspiracy theory bag.”

WHERE WAS THE FOUL ON MY SPANISH FATHER MARC GASOL?! — Richard Martin (@RNM1996) June 11, 2019

And then people started making even more theories surrounding the Finals.

So @NBA says they missed steph Curry’s travel, which led to 3 point dagger game 2, and a foul on Marc Gasol late in game 5, which the @Raptors lost by 1 point. Well at least we aren’t crazy for saying the refs are against us ? — Kurt Jakobsmeier (@Dirkus22) June 12, 2019

