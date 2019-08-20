NDP MP erects campaign office in empty Burnaby sex shop

NDP MP Peter Julian will be campaigning out of a former adult entertainment store for re-election in October 2019.

The orange “Re-elect Peter Julian” sign was originally seen by local Daniel Fontaine in the empty sex shop alongside a “for lease” advertisement.

Well, voting is supposed to be for adults only. But the law says it’s single X (not triple). h/t Daniel Fontaine. #cdnpoli #Burnaby pic.twitter.com/Woyql3ZVSf — theBreaker.news (@theBreakerNews) August 20, 2019

It was then reported by theBreaker.news with a photograph which appeared to show the sing in the window of the store.

When contacted for comment, President for the New Westminster-Burnaby NDP, Savanna Mak, said that the sign was mistakenly placed there by a volunteer before the shopfront had been changed.

The New Westminster-Burnaby NDP has rented an office space as our campaign office, however the previous tenant did not remove their storefront signs,” said Mak.

“A volunteer put Peter’s re-election signs in the window, however they have been taken down as we work to have the previous tenant’s signs removed.