NDP MP erects campaign office in empty Burnaby sex shop

NDP MP Peter Julian will be campaigning out of a former adult entertainment store for re-election in October 2019.
The orange “Re-elect Peter Julian” sign was originally seen by local Daniel Fontaine in the empty sex shop alongside a “for lease” advertisement.
It was then reported by theBreaker.news with a photograph which appeared to show the sing in the window of the store.
When contacted for comment, President for the New Westminster-Burnaby NDP, Savanna Mak, said that the sign was mistakenly placed there by a volunteer before the shopfront had been changed.
The New Westminster-Burnaby NDP has rented an office space as our campaign office, however the previous tenant did not remove their storefront signs,” said Mak.
“A volunteer put Peter’s re-election signs in the window, however they have been taken down as we work to have the previous tenant’s signs removed.