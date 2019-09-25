Netanyahu tasked to form new Israeli government

After tense discussions, Benjamin Netanyahu has been asked to form the country’s next government by President Reuven Rivlin, according to The Times of Israel.

JERUSALEM (AP) — Israel's president's office says Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu tapped to form new government. — Zeke Miller (@ZekeJMiller) September 25, 2019

This comes after the election, the second of this year, ended in a deadlock.

This forced Netanyahu, and his main opponent, Benny Gantz, to attempt to form a government of national unity.

BREAKING: Negotiations between Gantz and Netanyahu on unity government failed. President Rivlin decided to give Netanyahu the mandate to try and form a new government. Netanyahu will have 28 days to try and get 61 members of Knesset to support his government. He has only 55 now — Barak Ravid (@BarakRavid) September 25, 2019

After this failed, President Rivlin requested that Netanyahu and his Likud Party to form the next government. He has six weeks to do so.

If he fails, his rival Benny Gantz will be offered the chance. If both fail a third election could be called.

Over the election campaign, Netanyahu promised to annex the Jordan Valley. It remains to be seen whether Netanyahu will follow-through with this promise.