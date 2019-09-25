Netanyahu tasked to form new Israeli government

After tense discussions, Benjamin Netanyahu has been asked to form the country’s next government by President Reuven Rivlin, according to The Times of Israel.
This comes after the election, the second of this year, ended in a deadlock.
This forced Netanyahu, and his main opponent, Benny Gantz, to attempt to form a government of national unity.
After this failed, President Rivlin requested that Netanyahu and his Likud Party to form the next government. He has six weeks to do so.
If he fails, his rival Benny Gantz will be offered the chance. If both fail a third election could be called.
Over the election campaign, Netanyahu promised to annex the Jordan Valley. It remains to be seen whether Netanyahu will follow-through with this promise.