New Brunswick dealing with gonorrhea outbreak

According to New Brunswick’s chief medical officer, 96 cases of gonorrhea were reported last year, nearly double the five-year average of 54 cases.

Some experts are blaming the uptick on social media apps such as Tinder.

Dr. Jennifer Russell, the Chief Medical Officer for Health in New Brunswick for example, says social media enable anonymous sex while making it difficult to track infections.

Interestingly, it is not just the province of New Brunswick which is dealing with a growing gonorrhea problem. Even nationwide bacterial STIs are on the rise.

For example, between 2010 and 2015, the number of STI cases rose by about 65 percent.

