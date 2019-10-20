New Brunswick Premier accuses candidates of treating Quebec like Canada’s ‘favourite child’

On Friday, New Brunswick Premier Blaine Higgs accused candidates of genuflecting to Quebec when asked if he thinks Quebec is treated like Canada’s favourite child. He affirmed that Quebec has always received special treatment.

“Well not right now, it’s been a continuous thing,” he said. “It’s been forever really”

He also accused candidates of almost exclusively appealing to the interests of provinces with the most ridings, rather than less prominent provinces such as Nova Scotia and New Brunswick.

Furthermore, Higgs said that the country has become “more divided than ever,” and that the Trudeau is alienating the Western provinces by choosing to appeal to climate change activists rather than reassuring workers in the petroleum sector.

He also said that while Quebec is a “special case,” they should understand their precarious position in the country and “where the value of money comes from,” bringing up the fact their social services are paid for by oil revenues from Alberta.

“When you get $13 billion a year in transfer payments for being part of a nation, then there has to be some obligations that come with that,” he said, mentioning Quebec’s progressively separatist attitude and two sovereignty referendums.