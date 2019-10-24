New Brunswick premier slams Bloc Quebecois on national television over pipeline comments

The Premier of New Brunswick Blaine Higgs went on the offensive on CTV Power Play this morning accusing the Bloc Quebecois of looking out for their own ends while the rest of the country hangs out to dry.

“They’re not interested in helping the rest of Canada trying to drive an economic future with resources that we have while were using them,” said Higgs on television.

The comments came after Bloc Quebecois leader Yves-François Blanchet said his party will fight to prevent any pipeline from being developed in the province.

Higgs pointed out that this position is inconcsistent with Quebec’s energy projects which include selling electricity to the rest of Canada and a natural gas pipeline.

The Bloc Quebecois was able to win a stunning 32 seats in parliament on Monday night’s election.