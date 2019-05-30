New heritage video pays tribute to the sacrifices of Canadian soldiers on D-Day

A brand new Heritage Minute video has been released to commemorate the story of D-Day.

The video, brought to you by Historica Canada in cooperation with the governments of New Brunswick and Canada, documents the story of Major Archie MacNaughton, who served in the first World War and returned to fight again for his country.

WATCH: A brand new #HeritageMinute pays tribute to the North Shore New Brunswick Regiment (NSR) ahead of #DDay75. Through the story of Major Archie MacNaughton and his men, we remember the sacrifices of Canadian soldiers who fought on D-Day. pic.twitter.com/U943EDmk0V — Historica Canada (@HistoricaCanada) May 30, 2019

Historica Canada states: “We remember the sacrifices of Canadian soldiers who fought on D-Day.”

The video is beautifully filmed with production qualities as sharp and professional as a Hollywood movie.

