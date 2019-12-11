New Jersey shooting: Investigation points toward targeted anti-Semitic attack, deceased names confirmed

One of the two suspects in the lengthy shoot out in Jersey City, New Jersey, previously wrote anti-Semitic and anti-police posts online and police investigators suspect these were the motivations for the attack on a kosher supermarket on Tuesday, according to The New York Times.

Six dead.



Another mass shooting in America.



Another day Republicans in Washington do NOTHING.



Prayers up for Jersey City.pic.twitter.com/xsl6GsjVDB — Michael Skolnik (@MichaelSkolnik) December 10, 2019

A police officer was one of the six left dead from the apparent hours-long terrorist attack. The 33-year-old wife, Leah Mindel Ferencz, of the store owner and 24-year-old Hersh Deutch were two innocent bystanders killed in the suspected hate crime attack. Authorities have not yet named the victims but news outlet BOROPARK24 has reported the aforementioned two Jewish victims, which The Post Millennial independently verified as two of the victims tragically killed in the attack. The two attackers were also killed in the attack, but their identities have not yet been released. The name of the fourth victim is still unreleased.

Video from the yesterdays shooting in #JerseyCity pic.twitter.com/nGPsLGymVY — Yaakov Pollak (@Yanky_Pollak) December 11, 2019

Deutch, a student, was at the store buying lunch with his cousin who works in real estate. His cousin saw him on the ground and ran to get help after he suffered also a gunshot wound.

“I’m 100% certain that this situation would have been far more tragic than what it already is. There is enough info to know this could have been far worse,” said Mayor of Jersey City Steven Fulop said on Twitter.

The mayor also addressed rumours that the two shooters were allegedly Muslim.

“[Jersey City] and I don’t want anyone jumping to conclusions that aren’t accurate. I want to be sure the Muslim community knows we are thankful they are here in JC,” said Fulop.

Police also discovered an ideologically-filled note from the assailants’ van, according to law enforcement officials that spoke to The New York Times.

According to Fulop, the attackers first shot a detective before slowly cruising towards the store where the subsequent firefight ensued.

“The perpetrators stopped in front of there and calmly opened the door with two long rifles,” Fulop said.

The police officer murdered was identified as Detective Joe Seals, a father of five working in law enforcement for 15 years.

Seals was shot when he approached the two suspects in a U-Haul van at a cemetery. For well over an hour gunfire could be heard from the neighbourhood where the standoff took place. Police found an active pipe bomb in the suspects’ U-Haul.