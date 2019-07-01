New poll reveals Canada’s story is still being written

A new poll conducted by Forum Research between June 25th and 27th, showed that 80% of Canadians would fail the citizenship test we give to prospective nationals if they took it today, according to Global News.

As much as this is bad news in some ways, I can’t help but be reminded that we are, in fact, a nation of immigrants. Our story, in the grand scheme of civilizations, is a young one. As much as we should know our nation’s history, we must also understand that our founding mythos is still being written today.



So, on this Canada Day, I salute all Canadians. Whether your citizenship has been fated unto you by your knowledge, by your birthright, or by your burgeoning aspirations, we are all proud to be Canadians today.



Happy Canada Day!

“This poll was conducted by Forum Research with results based on an interactive voice response telephone survey of 1645 randomly selected Canadians. Results based on the total sample are considered accurate +/- 3%, 19 times out of 20. Subsample results will be less accurate.”

