New Simpsons episode mocks Justin Trudeau

In a brand new episode entitled “D’oh Canada,” The Simpsons took aim at Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.

In the episode, Lisa Simpson makes a Skype call to Trudeau and apologizes for Trump calling him “weak.” The cartoon PM then demonstrates his strength in a bold act of toxic masculinity by planking on his desk.

The light moment does not last long, however, as Lisa asks Trudeau if she may ask a question about the SNC-Lavalin scandal and the sneaky PM slinks out of his own window with the assistance of his security detail.

Being satirized by the greatest animated television show of all time is sure to bring a heightened awareness to the SNC-Lavalin scandal, which has plagued the Prime Minister since February 19, 2019.