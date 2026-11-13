Socialist New York City Zohran Mamdani’s administration issued a permit to a construction company to begin excavation next to the New York City building that collapsed on Wednesday and killed 8 people including two children. The building was at 1321 Flatbush Avenue in Brooklyn.

According to an investigation from NBC4, in March of this year the city issued a stop work order for the demolition team taking down the building next to the one that collapsed. The workers went ahead anyway and demolished the building completely. Regulations require excavators to support neighboring buildings to prevent collapse.

After being charged a $10,000 fine from the city, the administration gave a permit to a construction company to start excavating next to the building that later collapsed. NBC4 reported that officials said excavation was taking place on Wednesday at some point prior to the collapse. Before the excavation took place, inspectors found “major deficiencies” along the north wall of the building that collapsed. The building was in poor condition with noticeable cracks identified on the surface of the façade.”

Former New York City Buildings Commissioner Robert LiMandri told reporters that the demolition may have impacted the structure of the neighboring building. He said that there is a practice called “underpinning” during excavation and demolition that helps other buildings close by to stay put while the construction takes place. Records list the demolition company that was penalized for violating the stop work order was identified as “N Tech of America.”

It is not clear if the deficiencies in the wall were the reason for the building’s collapse on Wednesday or if the excavation had removed necessary support. Mamdani said after the collapse took place, “If there is anyone or any entity operating in this city that bears responsibility for what happened, we will hold them fully accountable.”