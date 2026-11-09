Senate Majority Leader John Thune, who will only hold that position until the end of this term, told Democrats on Monday that Republicans “are ready” to work with them. In a short speech, he laid out the position of his party, which lost the majority in the Senate and House in this year’s midterm elections.

“I want to say to my Democrat colleagues, new and old, that Republicans are ready to work with you to address the American people's concerns,” Thune said.

“As I suggested, we can notch our first bipartisan win for the American people before the new Congress even starts by passing permanent reform in the coming days, I do want to say one thing... Republicans are ready and willing to work with their Democratic colleagues, but that does not mean rubber stamping a leftist agenda. “It does not mean standing by while Democrats attempt to dismantle the tax relief that we pass for the American people. Does not mean standing by while Democrats attempt to reinstate the chaos that existed at the border under the Biden administration.”

“I hope my Democrat colleagues realize that this election was what this election was, I should say, and what it was not. This election was a sign of Americans' frustration with the high cost of living that they've been dealing with literally since the opening days of the Biden administration. “It was not a mandate for radical policy and socialist fantasies. And so, while Republicans are prepared to work in a bipartisan way. We will also emphatically oppose Democrats when required to protect hardworking Americans in our system of government.

“We will oppose any attempt to balloon the size of government or tear down American institutions, as the Democratic Socialists would like to do. In fact, growing the size of the government is the last thing we should be doing if we want to make life more affordable for hardworking Americans. And I hope my Democrat colleagues realize this: the American people are not looking for socialist government and leftist fantasies. “They're looking for lower gas prices. They want their grocery bills to stop growing.

“They want to be able to afford to buy a house for their growing family. If Democrats are committed to real work on those issues, then Republicans are ready to work with them. My Democrat colleagues have spent a lot of time talking about affordability this election cycle, but they don't exactly have a stellar record on delivering. “Their signature bill in the 117th Congress, the so-called American Rescue Plan Act, helped plunge the country into an inflation crisis from which we're still trying to fully emerge. Democrats unanimously voted against tax relief for hardworking Americans in the 119th Congress. So, Madam President, we will see what the 120th Congress brings. I hope it will bring a lot of bipartisan work to address the challenges facing the American people.”