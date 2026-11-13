Appearing at the “What’s Next” conference in Denver on Friday, Hakeem Jeffries, who is running to become the House Speaker in the forthcoming Democrat-majority Congress, was heckled by numerous agitators in the crowd, with one calling him a “f*cking liar.”

The heckling began right out of the gate, with one woman yelling from the crowd, “I’m a young person and I’m scared for my future.”

Moderator Jessica Tarlov said that they would be discussing young voters in the conversation, and the woman replied, “we’re asking you to listen to us now.” She added, as the crowd booed, “when is it time for a green new deal? when is it time for Medicare for all? When is it time for an arms embargo?” Additional people joined in the yelling.

Chants of “Hakeem” broke out in the crowd as organizers were seen discussing with the woman, who continued yelling. Jeffries continued on speaking, talking about the Democrats’ victory in the midterms. Later in the conversation, while discussing how Democrats want to “fix a broken healthcare system,” a man shouted, “you are a f*cking liar.”

“The American people demanded impeachment,” the man shouted, talking about Democrats’ support for impeachment. Members of the crowd booed the man as security began to remove him from the room. He said that Jeffries’ version of “accountability” is “shaking hands with” the Trump administration, calling him a “f*cking traitor,” a “f*cking oligarch,” and a “sellout.”

As the man was led out of the room, another man began yelling. “You better not let a single vote for BAAJA. You better kill every single vote for that bill. This is your first big test on climate, why should we trust you.” BAAJA refers to the Bipartisan American Affordability and Jobs Act (BAAJA), which speeds up the approval process and construction of infrastructure projects like pipelines. “You take money from private equity. You don’t fight for the people,” he yelled as he was led away.