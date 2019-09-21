Niagara man missing after attempted murder of mother and child

On September 20, Emergency Services in Niagara responded to reports of three people in distress in the Niagara River near Fort Erie.

#FortErieInc 1. I am just leaving Niagara Falls. When I arrive on scene and I am briefed, I will provide what details I can. — PC Phil Gavin (@PCPhilGavin) September 21, 2019

#FortErieInc 2. At approx 630 @NiagRegPolice @NiagaraEMS @TOFEFire we’re called to the Niagara River near Jarvis St in Fort Erie for a report of 3 people in the water in distress. — PC Phil Gavin (@PCPhilGavin) September 21, 2019

Police say that a 29 year-old-woman from the water along with her young child. Both were transported by the Niagara Emergency Medical Services paramedics to a nearby hospital. The mother was in critical condition, while the child was transported for further assessment.

The third person involved in the incident is 28-year-old Joshawa Raymond Douglas Brooks of Fort Erie. He is currently wanted for attempted murder (of the child) and breaching probation. He is currently missing.

Police are now looking for witnesses who may have seen Brooks in the Niagara region.

According to police, the NRPS Marine / Underwater Search and Recovery Unit is on scene conducting and has been conducting search operations since yesterday. The search is also being aided by the Fort Erie Fire Services, US Coast Guard, US Border Patrol and helicopters from the Erie County Sheriff’s Office, US Coast Guard, and the Royal Canadian Air Force.