Nine earthquakes recorded off B.C. coast since Monday

British Columbia’s coast has seen a wave of earthquakes in the last week.

According to Earthquakes Canada, the coast received multiple quakes, including one which reached a magnitude of 5.8 in the last three days.

In total nine earthquakes have hit British Columbia’s coast.

According to Natural Resources Canada, the epicentre was 162 kilometres west of Port Alberni.

EARTHQUAKE Mag=4.9 on 25 Dec at 12:38 PST.



Details : https://t.co/YifO8WHaUe



198 km W of Port Hardy, BC

While multiple quakes have hit, no damages or injuries have been reported.

You can find more information on the earthquakes on Natural Resources Canada’s website here.