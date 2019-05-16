Nine Saskatoon Police Officers rescue man pinned under vehicle

Saskatoon Police are being applauded for their courageous effort after rescuing a man who was pinned underneath a car.

The dramatic rescue was captured on a police dashcam, as well as aerial shots from the SPS Air Support Unit.

The September 2018 rescue by the nine officers has led to them being recognized with exemplary service awards.

According to police, the man was struggling to breathe and was slowly being crushed by the weight of the vehicle.

Nine officers lifted the car and held it up for one minute and 44 seconds so the man could breathe until firefighters could rescue him, police said.

Watch in awe as we did when our patrol members use teamwork, the best tool we have as police officers to lift a car and rescue someone trapped underneath. Here is to the everyday HEROS watching out for all of us on this #NationalPoliceWeek @PremierScottMoe pic.twitter.com/qBRqlP99CH — SPS Air Support Unit (@SPSAir1) May 15, 2019

“They do these things, they try to come up with innovative solutions to solving the problems that are before them and they see that as part of their job,” said police spokesperson Kelsie Fraser.

“They were just doing their job that night, and that’s what I think a lot of them would say. From a service perspective, we’re very proud that they would think, ‘Let’s try lifting a car off this person so they can continue to breathe.’”