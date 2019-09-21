Nine-year-old boy dead following Bradford crash along with father and grandmother

On September 20, a nine-year-old boy, a 37-year-old man, and a 61-year-old woman were all pronounced dead following a tragic crash in Bradford.

UPDATE- FATAL COLLISION: A 37-year-old #Newmarket man was killed along with his 9-year-old son and his 61-year-old mother from Barrie. We're appealing for witnesses to this head-on collision in #Bradford yesterday. Details here – https://t.co/es5HjnV2if pic.twitter.com/ZoZhm1aoZD — South Simcoe Police (@SouthSimcoePS) September 21, 2019

The incident occurred at roughly 4:30 p.m., police say. The three victims were travelling in an SUV headed northbound which collided with a heavy truck heading the opposite direction on Yonge Street.

Both the father and his mother were pronounced dead on scene. The boy was rushed to hospital by first responders, but later succumbed to his injuries. The father and son were both from Newmarket, while the 61-year-old woman was from Barrie.

FATAL COLLISION UPDATE: Traffic Sgt. Dave Phillips had this update at the scene of a collision in #Bradford that claimed the lives of three people. #trafficalert pic.twitter.com/h3qJOXtvbh — South Simcoe Police (@SouthSimcoePS) September 21, 2019

The truck driver received minor injuries. He was treated and subsequently released from care.

South Simcoe Police have not pressed charges and are continuing to investigate.