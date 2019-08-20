Nine-year-old girl killed by pit bulls while riding bike in Detroit

A nine-year-old-girl has passed after a vicious attack by “three pit bulls or pit bull-mixes.”

Emma Hernandez was riding her bike Monday when the dogs managed to escape from a yard, and attack her. She later died in hospital care, and the owner has been taken into custody.

As of now, no charges have been filled.

“I tried my best. I tried CPR. I tried helping her. I did everything I could in my power. She was gone when I reached her,” said her father Armando Hernandez to WWJ-AM.

One dog was shot and killed by a bystander. Other neighbours threw bricks at the dogs to try and stop the attack. The other dogs were captured.

“They were not stopping,” said bystander Edward Cruz. “I had to step in.”

“I knew the dogs were there. I knew the neighbour,” he said. “We had an argument about it just last week and he just didn’t take care of his dogs properly. He could have prevented this.”