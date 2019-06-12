No Name brand has a Twitter account and it’s perfect

For those across Canada who shop at Loblaw’s-owned grocery stores like NoFrills or Zehrs, No Name Brand has always been the reliable alternative for families looking to save some money by buying a decent quality knock-off product.

As someone who spends a lot of time frequenting social media sites, there has been a growing idea that No Name brand—a company that uses nothing but Helvetica Bold on a yellow backdrop as their brand—is peak Canadian aesthetic.

A screenshot from Tumblr which praises No Name Brand’s “Canadian aesthetic.”

And it seems as though the social-media geniuses at No Name realized this. Though No Name created their Twitter account in January of 2019, it had remained dormant until yesterday, when they decided to post their first tweet. And we must say, they’ve really knocked it out of the park.

i am a brand. follow me. pic.twitter.com/UKQkrmEoRG — no name (@NoNameBrands) June 10, 2019

The beauty of this is that it’s essentially a Canada-wide inside joke. Anyone who has ever perhaps chuckled at how bland No Name’s packaging is, can truly take a step back and think to themselves, “Hey, that actually looks pretty cool.”

Using no capital letters, basic bold font on a bright background. It’s branding genius.

can be consumed alone pic.twitter.com/IunHtuIrrs — no name (@NoNameBrands) June 11, 2019

No Name has even been nice enough to provide some fans of their work their own unique Twitter headers, again with that same black on yellow aesthetic that Canadians have grown to love since No Name relaunched in 2009.

Since the launch of No Name in 1978, the generic line has expanded from the original 16 items to more than 2,900 different products, and I’d hazard a guess that no name is one of Canada’s best-kept secrets.

What do you think of the No Name Twitter? Let us know in the comments below.