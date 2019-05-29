Crime

No, there’s no rise in hate; there’s a rise in panic

For some easily triggered individuals, a MAGA hat or a simple OK hand gesture is proof of white supremacy. In a climate like this, where any harmless gesture can be hate, it’s very easy to manipulate data in order to make people be fearful of each other.
For some easily triggered individuals, a MAGA hat or a simple OK hand gesture is proof of white supremacy. In a climate like this, where any harmless gesture can be hate, it’s very easy to manipulate data in order to make people be fearful of each other.
Libby Emmons and Barrett Wilson Montreal, QC
4 mins read

Whether it’s the Christchurch Call, the Digital Charter, House Oversight committees, or Facebook and Twitter clamping down on speech from unsavory groups, there is a rise in awareness about hate speech and hate crimes. However, the fact that more people know about these horrible phenomena is not an indication that they are increasing.

In Canada, the Trudeau government is going full steam ahead with efforts to censor and regulate content it deems to be “hate.” Activist Morgane Oger had the audacity to refer to this very publication (as well as a prominent feminist publication) as “hate propaganda” in front of a parliamentary committee. In the States, a recent House Oversight committee undertook a hearing to question the perceived rise in hate crimes and white nationalism. There is a broadening definition of what “hate” means, and this broadening definition is being intentionally perpetrated.

For some easily triggered individuals, a MAGA hat or a simple OK hand gesture is proof of white supremacy. In a climate like this, where any harmless gesture can be hate, it’s very easy to manipulate data in order to make people be fearful of each other. It’s become so incoherent that outlets such as BuzzFeed are claiming that Ben Shapiro, an Orthodox Jewish conservative thought leader, is guilty of radicalizing a young man to become a white supremacist and inciting him to vandalize a synagogue.

Hate is not on the rise; panic is. If an increase in hate is the concept, then the stress of that, the danger of it, makes it more possible for people to believe freedoms should be violated in protect potential victims. But when we enhance safety, we do so by increasing limitations on speech or freedom of movement through surveillance. This is why it’s so essential to pay attention to the data, and not the pervasive mood. When we allow our emotions and fears to drive policy, we herd ourselves into pens like animals afraid of wolves and foxes. It’s the fears that need to be caged, not our rationalism.

Most people, regardless of political ideology or religious affiliation, do not care if you’re gay, straight, black, white, whatever. Is this perhaps why there have been so many debunked hoaxes and bad-faith acts of staged hatred? There have been cases of individuals staging acts of hatred in order to assign hateful intentions to their opposition. It does not diminish the real threat of hate crimes against society to demand that the facts and figures be the primary source for information.

As Andy Ngo, a preeminent American journalist specializing in hoaxes notes, the breathless reports of a rise in hate crimes actually “show a rise in reports because a thousand more agencies were sending data to the FBI.”

Indeed, Reason’s Robby Soave notes in his recent testimony before the House Oversight Committee on white supremacy and hate crimes, reporting on hate crimes is up across the country. Even with this increase in voluntary reporting of municipalities and precincts to the FBI, the overall numbers of hate crimes are substantially down from what they were:

The FBI reported 7,175 crimes in 2017 vs. 6,121 crimes in 2016, which represents a 17 percent increase. But it’s important to note that nearly a thousand additional municipalities submitted data to the federal government in 2017. This means the perceived increase in hate could partly be explained by the fact that we simply have more data. As the agencies involved in submitting data become more concerned with hate crimes, and more responsible about tallying them, the numbers will appear to be going up. Bear in mind that the total number of hate crimes tallied by the FBI in 1996 was 8,759, from 11,000 agencies. In 2017, with 16,000 agencies reporting, the total was actually lower by 1,600. The overwhelming majority of municipalities reported zero hate crimes.

Additionally, the burden of proof for hate crimes is substantially higher than the burden of proof for more typical offenses. Prosecutors must make a decision as to whether they want to expend the resources necessary to get a hate crime conviction when they could much more easily obtain a guilty verdict and conclusive criminal sentence for an offense that does contain within the charges hateful intentionality. Proving that a hate crime has been committed is less important to prosecutors than actually getting a bad guy locked up. Those who deal in rhetoric, and not case law, are more interested in labeling for stats than in the expediency of the criminal justice system.

Progressive activists and lawmakers, in cooperation with social and traditional media companies, seem to have a vested interest in telling you that hate is on the rise even as most people get along quite well. This is part of a concerted effort to keep the public so titillated by perceived dangers that we willingly give up whatever it takes to prevent the unthinkable, which we absolutely refuse to think rationally about. Stoking the fires of paranoia is what they do best, but if you take some time to understand the data, you will see that much of the hate and fear around you is manufactured.

Crime
Related Posts Recommendation
Disgraced singer Dahvie Vanity is back after child rape allegations

Disgraced singer Dahvie Vanity is back after child rape allegations

Dahvie Vanity, lead singer of the band Blood on the Dance Floor, is trying to make a comeback after revelations that he raped a child.

Traffic stop in Quebec finds loaded guns, meth, cocaine, and morphine

Traffic stop in Quebec finds loaded guns, meth, cocaine, and morphine

Bilaal Mohammed, 33, is being charged with possession of a large quantity of drugs, including methamphetamine, cocaine and morphine.

Violent anti-Semitic antifa activist avoids jail time, released for treatment

Violent anti-Semitic antifa activist avoids jail time, released for treatment

The release of Pacific Northwest-based antifa activist Jamal Oscar Williams is endemic of failed programs that endager public welfare.

Murders of Black women erased by media focus on trans violence

Murders of Black women erased by media focus on trans violence

If you’ve ever attempted to Google how many women, Black women, or “cis” women were killed in any given year,…

WATCH: Brooklyn teens brutally beat 15-year-old girl

WATCH: Brooklyn teens brutally beat 15-year-old girl

New York police are asking for the public’s help in identifying a group seen severely beating a 15-year-old girl on a sidewalk in Brooklyn.

Ford government to invest $202 million to fight sex trafficking

Ford government to invest $202 million to fight sex trafficking

The Ford government its announced its plans to ivenst an addition $202-million into preventing human trafficking over the next five years

Safe Consumption Sites not as effective as predicted

Safe Consumption Sites not as effective as predicted

A bombshell study has been released on Alberta’s Safe Consumption Sites (SCS), which may have far reaching ramifications for future…

BREAKING: Abducted Toronto boy located by police

BREAKING: Abducted Toronto boy located by police

Toronto police have located 14-year-old Shammah Jolayemi. The boy is safe and has been transported to the hospital for a…

BREAKING: Abduction of Toronto boy linked to his stepbrother’s $4 million cocaine debt

BREAKING: Abduction of Toronto boy linked to his stepbrother’s $4 million cocaine debt

A 14-year-old Toronto boy who was abducted while screaming on Wednesday morning is linked to a major drug debt of $4 million dollars.

Delayed Amber Alert for abducted Ontario boy sparks accusations of racism

Delayed Amber Alert for abducted Ontario boy sparks accusations of racism

Police in Toronto are searching for a 14-year-old teen who was abducted around 8:30 a.m. near Jane Street and Driftwood Ave, just north of Finch.

AMBER ALERT: 14 year-old Toronto boy abducted

AMBER ALERT: 14 year-old Toronto boy abducted

Wednesday morning, a 14-year-old North York boy screamed for help as he was pushed into a Jeep by two men. Police are asking for the public’s help.

Former BC Scouts Canada volunteer charged with child pornography

Former BC Scouts Canada volunteer charged with child pornography

A Surrey, B.C. man who volunteered with Scouts Canada has been charged with accessing, possession, and distribution of child pornography

Former BC youth coach receives 8 years for sexually assaulting young boys

Former BC youth coach receives 8 years for sexually assaulting young boys

The former coach of a youth badminton team in Victoria has been sentenced to eight years after being convicted of eight charges of sexual assault

Guy drives car off wharf for social media attention

Guy drives car off wharf for social media attention

Suspects have been identified in a recent viral video that shows a man driving a car off a wharf in small-town Nova Scotia over the weekend.

Handgun discovered and suspect arrested after schools put on lockdown in Nova Scotia

Handgun discovered and suspect arrested after schools put on lockdown in Nova Scotia

Multiple schools were on lockdown in Nova Scotia due to the threat of an active shooter. An 18-year-old man was arrested and a handgun found nearby.

Most Read Crime

1.

Antifa activist charged with felony hate crime for anti-Semitic attacks

An antifa activist with a history of violence and threatening behaviour across the Pacific Northwest has been arrested on a felony hate crime charge.

Antifa activist charged with felony hate crime for anti-Semitic attacks
2.

Delayed Amber Alert for abducted Ontario boy sparks accusations of racism

Police in Toronto are searching for a 14-year-old teen who was abducted around 8:30 a.m. near Jane Street and Driftwood Ave, just north of Finch.

Delayed Amber Alert for abducted Ontario boy sparks accusations of racism
3.

Convicted sex predator of young children to be released for being trans

Joseph Matthew Smith, now going by Josie Smith, is a convicted pedophile who has molested children as young as one. Now they’re set to be released due to them becoming trans.

Convicted sex predator of young children to be released for being trans
4.

Vandals spray-paint ‘KKKanada’ and ‘F**k RCMP’ on statue and buildings

Vandals have spray painted several buildings in Winnipeg Tuesday night. The Canadian Museum for Human Rights, local RCMP HQ, and MP Dan Vandal’s office.

Vandals spray-paint ‘KKKanada’ and ‘F**k RCMP’ on statue and buildings
5.

Jessica Yaniv appears in court on weapons charges

Jessica Yaniv appeared today in B.C. Provincial Court. Yaniv is facing two counts of possession of a prohibited weapon violating the Firearms Act.

Jessica Yaniv appears in court on weapons charges
6.

Guy drives car off wharf for social media attention

Suspects have been identified in a recent viral video that shows a man driving a car off a wharf in small-town Nova Scotia over the weekend.

Guy drives car off wharf for social media attention
7.

Inmate murders two child molesters, did “everybody a favour”

Inmate Jonathan Watson, 41, has confessed to beating two convicted child molesters to death with a walking cane while inside prison serving a life sentence.

Inmate murders two child molesters, did “everybody a favour”
8.

Pranksters claim to have coronavirus in US Walmart

Two men, walked into a Walmart in the US and proclaimed that they has coronavirus in what appears to be yet another publicity stunt.

Pranksters claim to have coronavirus in US Walmart