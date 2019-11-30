North Korea says it has successfully tested new ‘super-large multiple rocket launcher’

North Korean missile tests appear to include a new weapons system.

According to state-run Korean Central News Agency (KNCA), North Korea has successfully tested a “super-large multiple-rocket launcher” which Japanese President Shinzo Abe has described as “ballistic missiles.”

The news agency also added: “The volley test-fire aimed to finally examine the combat application of the super-large multiple launch rocket system proved the military and technical superiority of the weapon system and its firm reliability.”

The missiles in question were fired by North Korea into the sea off its east coast on Thursday.

Condemning the launch, Abe said: “North Korea’s repeated launches of ballistic missiles are a serious defiance to not only our country but also the international community.”

While the United States has attempted to negotiate with North Korea in regards to its nuclear program, the nation has performed multiple tests in 2019, with one involving a submarine-based launch system.