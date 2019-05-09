US seizes North Korean shipping vessel for breaking sanctions

A North Korean shipping vessel has been seized by the United States after allegedly violating international sanctions.

The ship which was exporting Korean goods such as coal and machinery is one of the largest vessels in the country’s fleet.

A complaint was filed against the vessel named the “Wise Honest” by the United States attorney’s office.

The recent development comes shortly after North Korea launched further missiles tests. During a summit with the country, US President Donald Trump asked Kim Jong-un, North Korea was asked to dismantle its nuclear capability in exchange for an easing of sanctions. The summit was abruptly ended without progress.

Currently the ship is in the custody of the United States and is making its way to Samoa.

North Korea has yet to reply to the seizure.