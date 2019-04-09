Not again! Ottawa could be bombarded with 15 cm of snow and freezing rain today

Is spring ever going to get here? Ottawa is bracing itself for yet another heavy snowfall today with as much as 15 cm threatening the city.



A warning on from Environment Canada tells motorists to “allow extra time to reach their destination” as roads could get covered with snow and become slippery.



Additionally, there is a risk of freezing rain and ice pellets.

🥇Today is #Ottawa's 147th consecutive day with ≥1cm snow depth which extends our 1st place run of the longest snow cover on record.

Even this morning's rain was not able to melt the last 1cm of snow cover. #OttWeather pic.twitter.com/5LfO15zfo7 — Ottawa Weather Records (@YOW_Weather) April 8, 2019

Ottawa’s snowy weather has lasted quite awhile. In fact, it’s a new record for the city. As the Weather Network reports, Ottawa has had at least 1 cm of snow on the ground since November 13th of last year. That’s 148 days straight.



Since November, Ottawa has recorded nearly 300 cm of snow.



