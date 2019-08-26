Nova Scotia RCMP charge two men with attempted murder

According to an August 25 news release, Inverness County RCMP have charged two men with Attempted Murder, Aggravated Assault and Assault with a Weapon following an incident that occurred in Waycobah on Sunday morning.

Police say they received multiple 911 calls about two men hunting down another at roughly 3:30 am. They soon received more 911 calls following reports of a hit and run on Highway 105 in Waycohah.

When they arrived on the scene, first responders had already transported the victim to Inverness Hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

Police say that the two incidents are related and that the victim was struck by a car before the two passengers exited the vehicle to further assault the victim.

The RCMP arrested two men and a woman later in the morning at a nearby residence. 26-year-old Joshua Lindsay Paul and 34-year-old Robert Lindsay Paul are both still in police custody and are set to appear in Port Hawkesbury Provincial Court on Monday. The woman was not charged in relation to the incident.

“The investigation is ongoing,” reports RCMP. “The suspects and victim are known to one another and this is not considered to have been a random act.”