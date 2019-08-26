Nova Scotian man arrested on child pornography charges

According to an RCMP news release, 50-year-old Falmouth resident David Stacey MacDonald has been arrested on child pornography offences by the RCMP Provincial Internet Child Exploitation (ICE) Unit.

Aided by RCMP’s Digital Forensic Services Unit and Windsor Rural RCMP members, the ICE unit searched MacDonald’s home on August 22 after receiving information from the National Child Exploitation and Crime Centre (NCCEC) a month prior.

He has now been charged with Possession of Child Pornography and Transmitting Child Pornography. MacDonald was brought before the courts and released on a number of strict conditions, say police.

“In Nova Scotia, it is mandatory for citizens to report suspected child pornography. This means that anyone who encounters child pornography material or recordings must report it to the police,” explains Nova Scotia RCMP. “Failing to report suspicious activity and materials could result in penalties similar to failure to report child abuse set out in the Child and Family Services Act.”

“The RCMP encourages citizens to be a voice for children who are victims of sexual exploitation by reporting any suspected offences to your local police or by using Canada’s National tipline for reporting online sexual exploitation of children at www.cybertip.ca.”

MacDonald’s next scheduled court appearance will be on September 17, 2019.