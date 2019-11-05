One grenade, 250 guns, and 200K rounds of ammo seized from Kitchener home on Halloween

Sometimes you go trick or treating and see a cute kid in a onesie.

Other times you see enough firepower to fight a zombie invasion, and then some.

According to Waterloo Regional Police, a 57-year-old man was charged with unsafe storage. Officers from the Drugs & Firearms unit alongside the Emergency Response Unit executed a Halloween night warrant seizing 250 firearms, 200,000 rounds of ammunition and a grenade.

A 57 y/o male has been charged with unsafe storage after 250 firearms, 200,000 rounds of ammo & grenade were seized from a Kitchener home by our Drugs & Firearms unit, & ERU team last wk. The invest is ongoing & further charges are anticipated. Details: https://t.co/CDmkZ6m0H1 pic.twitter.com/nILmwXHNfD — Waterloo Regional Police (@WRPSToday) November 4, 2019

According to a report from CTV, Officers executed the warrant after receiving information regarding the visibility of the weapons.

“It was to our surprise [that] we were given information that a number of firearms were seen in plain view,” said Const. Ashley Dietrich.

Dietrich also said more firearms-related charges against another man are anticipated.