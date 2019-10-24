Ontario and Quebec meat recall — at least a dozen sick after salmonella outbreak

At least eight more beef products from Ontario have been recalled due to E Coli contamination, as well as several products in Quebec.

The Public Health Agency of Canada has linked the outbreak, which is still ongoing despite the recall, to Filicetti brand Italian Style mild, dry, cured sausages.

The agency says that infants, children and seniors are at the highest risk of becoming sick, as well as people with compromised immune systems.

The Canadian Food Inspection Agency has so far recalled hundreds of beef products from across Ontario and Quebec in response to at least twelve people, ten in Ontario and two in Quebec, needing treatment after eating the contaminated meat.

A complete list of recalled products can be found by clicking here.