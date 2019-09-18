Ontario child hospitalized with serious lung disease linked to vaping

The Middlesex-London Health Unit says a London, Ontario youth has been hospitalized with a “severe respiratory illness” believed to be linked to vaping, according to the CBC.

The age of the youth has not been released, as the Health Unit says the gender, hometown, or age says it will remain undisclosed.

The news comes only hours after the Ontario health minister ordered that hospitals release reports of severe lung disease related to vaping.

Canadian law prohibits the sale of vaping products to those under the age of 18, and Health Canada is currently exploring ways to reduce the visibility of vaping ads to youths.

Across the southern border, U.S. President Donald Trump told media that he is concerned with the nation’s obsession with vaping, especially among “innocent children.”

That gesture came in response to seven deaths linked to vaping in the U.S., with another 450 cases across 33 states being investigated by health officials.

“We have a problem in our country, it’s a new problem … and it’s called vaping,” Trump said. “Especially vaping as it pertains to innocent children.”

Back in Canada, Health Canada has ordered healthcare professionals to ask patients about their use of vapes if they have trouble breathing, or if they report any shortness of breath, which could indicate any vape-related pulmonary disease.