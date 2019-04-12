Ontario could eliminate daylight savings time if private member’s bill passes

Are you sick and tired of daylight savings time? An Ontario MPP’s private member’s bill would see the province move its clocks forward one last time in March of 2020 and skip the “fall back” in November.



If the bill passes, Ontario would permanently be on daylight time.



The CBC reports that sunset on the shortest day of the year in December would move from 4:22 PM to to 5:22 PM. Sunrise that day would only happen at 8:39 AM, but in Thunder Bay it would be 9:50 AM.



Orléans MPP Marie-France Lalonde calls the bill the “Sunshine Protection Act.” She says changing the clocks is an inconvenience to businesses and causes confusion for people.



“We also know there’s an impact on productivity [and] sadly on our roads, there is a significant impact on the safety of our roads because of those changes,” the Liberal MPP said.



“I’m hearing a lot of businesses, a lot of individuals that the return home when it’s 4:30 PM and it’s very dark affects our mental health,” she added.



Earlier this year, US President Donald Trump suggested he would be okay with making daylight saving time permanent. On March 11, he tweeted, “Making Daylight Saving Time permanent is O.K. with me!”

Making Daylight Saving Time permanent is O.K. with me! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 11, 2019

