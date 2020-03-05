Ontario French and Catholic school boards to join strike despite recent concessions

Amidst talks with the provincial government regarding their contracts, Ontario teachers in the French and English Catholic school systems say they’re planning a walk out from all schools in their respective boards.

The French and English Catholic school boards are two of Ontario’s biggest teacher’s unions, and they have decided they will go ahead with the strike according to CTV News.

These additional school board strikes come after the Ford government agreed to relinquish their previous demands to increase the number of students per classroom, as well as dropped the requirements for mandatory e-learning.

Minister of Education Stephen Lecce has said that the Ford government’s decision to walk back their demands should prompt all four major teachers’ unions to return to the bargaining table.

The striking teachers will be joined by public high school teachers, who will also hold a walkout at nine other school boards, as part of their union’s current series of rotating, one-day strikes.

The teachers’ picket will take place at the provincial legislature on Thursday morning. Union members from both the Ontario Secondary School Teachers’ Federation and Ontario English Catholic Teachers’ Association will be in attendance.