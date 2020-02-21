Ontario is now officially coronavirus-free

The three cases of coronavirus in Ontario have been cleared.

Health officials say the last of the three patients to have contracted the virus have now had two negative tests, 24 hours apart from each other—a telltale sign that a virus has cleared the system.

The three confirmed cases came from a married couple from Toronto, along with a student in London, Ontario. All three had recently travelled to China amidst the initial breakout.

Canada currently has nine confirmed cases of the coronavirus, while official Chinese numbers have nearly 80,000 confirmed cases with nearly 2,500 dead.