Ontario man accused of killing with an arrow charged with first-degree murder

A man from London, Ontario who had been initially charged with second-degree murder for killing 46-year-old Brian Maksoud with an arrow back in February has had his charges upgraded to first-degree murder.



Investigators say 35-year-old Kevin Hartman and Maksoud knew each other, but they’re not revealing much else about their relationship, reports CHCH.



Police say Maksoud arrived at a home with wounds caused by an arrow, and later went to the hospital for surgery but died.



Additionally, Paul O’Connell has been arrested and charged with being an accessory after the fact to aggravated assault.



An arrest warrant has also been issued for Amanda Tait. She is wanted on a charge of being an accessory after the fact to murder.